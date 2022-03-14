Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009, and 2010. i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from 16th March 2022.

The COVID19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological Evans, Hyderabad.

It is to be noted that the population above 14 years of age is already being administered the COVID19 vaccine under the ongoing COVID19 vaccination program.

The government has also decided that the condition of co-morbidity for COVID19 Precaution Dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith. Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for the Precaution Dose of COVID19 vaccine.

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