The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has highlighted critical security flaws affecting Android versions prior to 12, 12L, 13, and 14. These vulnerabilities, identified across various components including Framework, System, Google Play updates, Kernel, and components from Arm, MediaTek, Imagination Technologies, and Qualcomm, pose a significant risk to users' data security.

According to CERT-In, if exploited, these flaws could allow hackers to gain elevated privileges on compromised devices, potentially leading to unauthorised access and theft of sensitive information.

The agency advises users of affected Android versions to take immediate precautions.

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To safeguard against these flaws, CERT-In recommends several proactive measures:

1. Update Your Device: Ensure your device is running the latest Android version. Regularly check for and install system updates to patch known security issues.

2. Enable Automatic Updates: Turn on automatic updates for both your operating system and applications. This ensures timely delivery of security patches.

3. Use Trusted Sources: Download apps only from reputable sources like the Google Play Store. Avoid third-party app stores or unverified sources that may distribute malicious software.

4. Review App Permissions: Periodically review and manage app permissions. Restrict permissions that seem unnecessary or excessive for an app's functionality.

5. Install Security Software: Consider installing reliable security software that offers real-time protection against malware and phishing attempts.

6. Exercise Caution Online: Avoid clicking on suspicious links or responding to unsolicited messages that may lead to phishing attacks or malware installation.

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7. Back Up Data: Regularly back up important data to an external source or cloud storage. This ensures you can recover your information in case of a security breach or device compromise.

8. Monitor Device Activity: Stay vigilant for any unusual device behaviour such as unexpected pop-ups, slowdowns, or unfamiliar apps, which could indicate a security compromise.

9. Factory Reset If Necessary: If you suspect your device has been compromised, consider performing a factory reset after backing up essential data. This will help eliminate any malicious software.