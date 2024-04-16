In response to a Supreme Court directive, the Indian government has established a six-member committee to delve into various concerns affecting the queer community. This move comes in the wake of the court's decision to withhold legal recognition of same-sex marriages and defer the matter to Parliament for legislation.

The government order, issued subsequent to the Supreme Court's ruling on October 17, 2023, mandates the formation of a committee to be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary. Comprising key officials from different departments, the panel aims to scrutinize and address pressing issues concerning LGBTQ+ individuals.

Chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, the committee includes members from diverse government bodies such as the Department of Home, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Legislative Department, and Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The primary objectives of the committee encompass a broad spectrum of concerns. It will assess measures to eradicate discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in their access to goods and services. Additionally, the committee will focus on ensuring the community's safety by examining methods to mitigate threats of violence, harassment, or coercion they might face.

Furthermore, the panel will delve into the issue of involuntary medical treatments and surgeries imposed on queer individuals, seeking to safeguard their autonomy and rights in healthcare settings. Additionally, the committee will explore avenues to eliminate discrimination in access to social welfare entitlements, striving for equitable treatment for all citizens regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.