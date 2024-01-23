The Government of India pays tribute to the champion of social justice Karpoori Thakur ji, by awarding him the prestigious Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian honor.

The late Shri Karpoori Thakur, fondly remembered as 'Jan Nayak' (People's Leader), is being posthumously honored for his exceptional contributions to the upliftment of the underprivileged and his tireless advocacy for social justice.

Born in 1924 in the Nai Samaj, one of the most marginalized sections of society, Shri Karpoori Thakur's life exemplified a steadfast dedication to the cause of social justice. Serving as the Chief Minister of Bihar, he played a pivotal role in the fight against social discrimination and inequality. Thakur's commitment to affirmative action resulted in groundbreaking reforms that brought about positive changes in education, employment, and farmer welfare.

The government acknowledges Thakur as a symbol of democracy and social justice, recognizing his profound impact on the lives of the marginalized. His pioneering policies paved the way for increased representation and opportunities for the poor, oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of society, aligning with the core principles of the Indian Constitution.

The Bharat Ratna bestowed upon Shri Karpoori Thakur is not merely a retrospective acknowledgment of his achievements; it serves as a beacon of inspiration for future generations. Thakur's life reflects values of simplicity, inclusiveness, and an unwavering commitment to social justice. The award highlights not only his past contributions but also emphasizes the need for continued efforts in the pursuit of equality, fraternity, and justice for all.