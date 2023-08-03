The Indian government made on August 3 imposed immediate restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, and personal computers, with the primary objective of promoting local manufacturing and advancing its ambitious vision to become a global manufacturing hub, particularly in the electronics sector.

According to the notice shared by the government, these products can now only be imported if a valid license for restricted imports is obtained. "Their import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports," the notice said.

This policy shift aligns with the government's concerted efforts to reduce reliance on foreign markets and boost the growth of local manufacturing capabilities, spanning across various sectors, from automobiles to technology.

By curbing imports of laptops, personal computers, and tablets, the government aims to encourage the development of indigenous manufacturing, thus stimulating the domestic economy and job creation. As a result of this strategic move, the costs associated with importing these devices are expected to witness a significant decline.

The electronics industry has witnessed substantial growth, with imports, including laptops, tablets, and personal computers, amounting to $19.7 billion in the last quarter (April-June), marking a 6.25 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Industry experts, such as Ali Akhtar Jafri, former director general at the Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology, view this measure as a strong indication of the government's commitment to promoting domestic production. "The move's spirit is to push manufacturing to India. It's not a nudge, it's a push,” he said.

While this policy is aimed at bolstering local manufacturing, it may pose challenges for multinational corporations like Dell, Acer, Samsung, Panasonic, Apple, Lenovo, and HP. These companies are major players in the Indian market and heavily rely on imports, particularly from countries like China, to meet consumer demands.