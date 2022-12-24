Amid the rise of COVID-19 cases, the Government of India has tightened its belt to tackle the upcoming threats by approving a new vaccine and issuing guidelines for international passengers.

China currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases, and the rest of the world is starting to feel the heat.

Following the development, scientists have made an effort to alleviate concerns regarding the coronavirus variation known as BF.7, which is generating an increase in infections in various parts of the world.

Precautions are being taken by nations all around the world, including India.

The Health Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have presided over high-level meetings, but advisories have already been issued for stepping up preparation.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also announced that random coronavirus testing of international arrival passengers will begin on December 24 and that airline staff members will be required to transport such identified passengers to the testing facility at the airport.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised states and union territories to conduct a mock drill on December 27 throughout all medical facilities to assess infrastructure preparation, with an emphasis on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics, and human resources in particular.

Meanwhile, the intranasal (BBV154) corona vaccine created by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech was authorized by the Union Health Department on December 23.

Those older than 18 years will receive a booster dose of this nasal immunization and reportedly it will probably be made a part of the National Covid Vaccination Program.

India has also witnessed four cases of the 'BF.7' variant of Omicron that was discovered in China as the cases have been reported from Gujarat and Odisha.

Also read: Government of India approves nasal vaccine for COVID-19, to be available on CoWIN app