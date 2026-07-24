'Government is deaf': Gaurav Gogoi demands Pradhan's resignation over NEET controversy

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of Assam's Jorhat on July 24 said the Opposition will not participate in the government's discussion on the NEET issue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, accusing the Centre of ignoring the concerns of students across the country.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi alleged that the government has failed to take responsibility over the controversy surrounding the NEET examination and is refusing to listen to the voices of the youth.

"The government is not taking any kind of responsibility; it is deaf. The government is ignoring the voices of the youth of the country," Gogoi said.

He claimed that students across the country are demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister, while the BJP continues to defend his performance.

"The youth are clearly demanding that the Education Minister resign, while the BJP is saying that the Education Minister has done a commendable job," he said.

Gogoi asserted that the Congress would not participate in what he described as a "hollow discussion" on education until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post.

"Therefore, until the Education Minister resigns, we will not participate in the hollow discussions on education that the government wants," the Congress leader added.