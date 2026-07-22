'Government is ready': Kiren Rijiju asks Opposition to help begin NEET paper leak debate

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on July 22 reiterated the Centre's readiness to hold a detailed discussion in Parliament on the NEET-UG paper leak, urging opposition parties to help finalise the agenda and avoid further disruptions to proceedings in both Houses.

Rijiju said the government had conveyed its willingness to debate the issue from the very first day of the session and maintained that the discussion should be meaningful rather than symbolic, given its impact on students across the country.

He said the government was prepared to discuss the paper leak and all related issues, but the debate should take place under an agreed parliamentary rule. According to Rijiju, the discussion should also allow the government to explain the steps it has taken in response to the controversy.

"If the matter is not discussed, the public will not know what action the government has taken," he said, adding that the Centre had once again formally urged that the debate be held without further delay.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha that the government remained ready to discuss the NEET-UG paper leak. He said the timing, duration and procedural framework of the debate should be decided after consultations with floor leaders of all political parties.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also stated that the government was willing to hold a discussion on the issue and invited opposition parties to work together in deciding the agenda.

Despite the government's offer, proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted by opposition protests, leading to the House being adjourned until 2 pm.