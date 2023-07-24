Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the government agency responsible for handling computer security incidents, issued a warning about a new Internet virus called “Akira”.

This noxious programming is intended to penetrate PC frameworks, take basic individual data from clients, and encode their information, rendering it inaccessible.

Cybercriminals then exploit what is happening to extort money from victims in return for decoding their information and reestablishing admittance to it.

The "Akira" virus possess major threat to cybersecurity as it can prompt information leak, security infringement, and financial losses for people and associations.

To check this arising danger, CERT-In strongly advises embracing principal online cleanliness and security rehearses. These actions envelop guaranteeing all product and working frameworks are reliably refreshed with the most recent security patches, consistently checking frameworks for malware, and practicing alert while managing email connections or downloading records from untrusted sources.

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