Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has discovered multiple vulnerabilities in Android operating systems, impacting versions 11, 12, 12L, 13 and 14.

The issue is widespread, potentially affecting a considerable number of Android devices. The Indian cyber security agency, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has identified these as high-risk vulnerabilities.

An attacker could exploit these to gain access to sensitive information, obtain elevated privileges, and cause a denial of service on the targeted system. Google has recognized these high risk vulnerabilities as per their Android Security Bulletin released last week. They have announced that security updates will be released for all Android users.

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