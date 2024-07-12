Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the day the Emergency was imposed on the nation by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, would be observed as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Amit Shah said that June 25 would "commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency".

He wrote, "On June 25, 1975, the then PM Indira Gandhi, in a brazen display of a dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of our democracy by imposing the Emergency on the nation. Lakhs of people were thrown behind bars for no fault of their own, and the voice of the media was silenced. The Government of India has decided to observe the 25th of June every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'."

The announcement came in light of offensive launched by the BJP-led NDA against the Congress on the 49th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency.

The move is being seen as a counter to the opposition's narrative that the BJP was subverting the Constitution, according to media reports.

Shah also stated that the decision which has been taken under the leadership of PM Modi aims to honour the struggle of millions of people who fought to revive democracy. He wrote on X, "This decision taken by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to honour the struggle of millions of people who fought to revive democracy despite facing innumerable tortures and oppression of the dictatorial government. 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' will work to keep alive the eternal flame of protecting democracy and individual freedom inside every Indian, so that no dictatorial mentality like that of the Congress can repeat it in the future."