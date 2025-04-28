The Indian government has issued a formal letter of protest to the BBC regarding its coverage of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, specifically objecting to the broadcaster's decision to refer to the perpetrators as "militants" rather than "terrorists," officials confirmed Monday.

In the communication addressed to Jackie Martin, BBC's India Head, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed the country's strong sentiments about the terminology used in reporting on the deadly incident that claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists visiting the scenic Kashmir destination.

"A formal letter has been sent to the BBC on terming terrorists as militants," a ministry official stated. "The External Publicity Division of the MEA will be monitoring the reporting of the BBC."

Meanwhile, India has banned 16 YouTube channels operating from Pakistan for disseminating communally sensitive content in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The action, initiated on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, comes just days after 26 civilians lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama tragedy.