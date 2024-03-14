The Centre on March 14 announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to social media platform X to share the news, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the welfare and convenience of millions of Indians.

The price cut, effective from March 15, is expected to benefit a vast spectrum of the population, including over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles reliant on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas affirmed the implementation of the revised prices starting Friday, 6:00 AM, as communicated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).