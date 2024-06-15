The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the State Bank of India (SBI) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to facilitate seamless digital payments for Indian migrant workers, recruiting agents (RAs), and users of the eMigrate portal. This collaboration aims to provide an additional digital payment service through SBI's payment gateway, SBIePay, making transactions more accessible and convenient for stakeholders.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, Chankyapuri, New Delhi, where Shri Bramha Kumar, Joint Secretary (OE & PGE) represented the Ministry, and Shri Neelesh Dwivedi, General Manager (NW-I), represented SBI. The agreement will be operational soon after the successful integration of SBIePay with the eMigrate portal (https://emigrate.gov.in).

Through this partnership, various emigration-related fees can be paid with NIL transaction charges for payments made via UPI, credit/debit cards, and NEFT through net banking of all Indian banks. This move is expected to simplify and enhance the process of safe and legal migration for Indian migrant workers.

Since its inception in 2014, the eMigrate project has played a pivotal role in assisting Indian workers traveling to Emigration Check Required (ECR) countries for employment. By digitizing and streamlining the emigration process, the portal has fostered transparency and efficiency, bringing together Foreign Employers (FEs), registered RAs, and insurance companies issuing Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Yojna (PBBY) on a unified platform.

The eMigrate portal also facilitates voluntary registration of emigrants holding ECNR category passports, further promoting safe and legal migration practices. The collaboration between MEA and SBI marks a significant step towards leveraging technology to empower and protect the rights of Indian migrant workers, ensuring a smoother and more secure migration experience.