'Government should be ashamed': CJP founder threatens renewed agitation over student crackdown

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on July 29 accused the Centre of using excessive force against students protesting the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, warning that the party would launch another nationwide agitation if action against the protesters continued.

Speaking to reporters outside Delhi airport, Dipke said students demonstrating over the examination controversy were "protesting for their future" and should not have been treated as criminals.

Referring to the police action during the July 20 protests, he alleged that students had faced baton charges and criticised the reported use of pellet guns. "Using pellet guns on students as if they are terrorists? They should be ashamed," he said, questioning whether the protesters "were terrorists" and adding that the government "should be ashamed" of its handling of the demonstrations.

Dipke said the CJP would soon return to the streets if the Centre failed to change its approach.

"If the Government does not agree, does not mend ways, we will have to do it," he said when asked whether the party was planning another round of protests.

Responding to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks on Gen Z, Dipke dismissed them, saying, "Who even takes her seriously?"

His comments came a day after CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das threatened a nationwide protest over the alleged delay in withdrawing FIRs filed against student protesters.

Das claimed the Centre had assured the party that cases registered against protesters in Delhi and other BJP-ruled and NDA-governed states would be withdrawn. However, he alleged that no written confirmation had been issued even after the deadline had passed.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal backed the proposed agitation, questioning why the promised withdrawal of FIRs had not taken place.

"They should go ahead; we support them," Kejriwal said, adding that ministers had publicly announced the FIRs would be withdrawn and asking, "Why was that lie told?"

The controversy follows nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The Supreme Court has directed states to release arrested protesters below the age of 18, provided they have no criminal antecedents, while allowing investigations in the matter to continue in accordance with the law.