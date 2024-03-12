For those who are being persecuted in Afghanistan, Pakistan, or Bangladesh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has made an online gateway available for them to apply for Indian citizenship. People belonging to six minority communities in the three countries—Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians—will be granted citizenship based on their religious beliefs.



It is possible to submit the applications online, according to the Ministry.

As to the ministry, the government is planning to introduce the 'CAA-2019' mobile app to streamline the application process.



Four years after the controversial law was approved, the Center put the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 into effect on March 11. Days before the anticipated announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the regulations were communicated.