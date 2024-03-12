Government to introduce 'CAA-2019' mobile app to ease the process
The Ministry of Home Affairs has established a web portal for granting Indian citizenship to persecuted individuals from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, with a mobile app 'CAA-2019' to further streamline the process.
- The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, implemented on March 11.
- MHA establishes web portal to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
For those who are being persecuted in Afghanistan, Pakistan, or Bangladesh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has made an online gateway available for them to apply for Indian citizenship. People belonging to six minority communities in the three countries—Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians—will be granted citizenship based on their religious beliefs.
It is possible to submit the applications online, according to the Ministry.
As to the ministry, the government is planning to introduce the 'CAA-2019' mobile app to streamline the application process.
Four years after the controversial law was approved, the Center put the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 into effect on March 11. Days before the anticipated announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the regulations were communicated.
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