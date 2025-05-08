In response to the heightened security situation along the India-Pakistan border and in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of India has ordered the mobilisation of additional paramilitary forces.



About 137 companies from various forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), are being deployed to reinforce security and ensure the safety of civilians in border regions.

These units have been tasked with protecting vital installations and evacuating residents from vulnerable areas.

The move comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a major offensive by Indian forces that targeted nine terror camps across the border in Pakistan. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the armed forces for the precise execution of the operation, calling it "unimaginable and praiseworthy."

“Nine terrorist camps were destroyed, and a large number of terrorists were eliminated,” Singh confirmed, emphasising that the operation was conducted with minimal collateral damage and no harm to innocent civilians.

Following the strikes, global airlines, including United Airlines and Korean Air, either diverted or cancelled flights over the region. Reuters reported that nearly a dozen Indian airports were temporarily shut on Wednesday as a precautionary measure. Data from flight tracking platforms showed a noticeable rerouting of air traffic over Oman, the UAE, and Kuwait, signalling potential congestion in the region’s air corridors.

Issuing a strong warning, Singh said, “If anyone tries to test India’s restraint, they must be ready to face quality action like yesterday’s strikes. There will be no limit to what we will do to safeguard India's sovereignty.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has scheduled a special media briefing at 5:30 pm today to provide further details on Operation Sindoor and its objectives against cross-border terror infrastructure.