The Supreme Court ruled that the government authorities would have to compensate the families of individuals who pass away while cleaning sewers with an amount of Rs 30 lakh on October 20.

Taking a sombre stance towards the nation's sewer-related deaths, it further stated that a minimum compensation of Rs 20 lakh will be given to anyone who sustains lifelong disability while cleaning sewers.

Numerous guidelines on sewage fatalities and case monitoring are issued by the SC, which also states that HCs are not prohibited from monitoring. In responding to an appeal on sewage fatalities, the SC stated that the Union and the states must make sure manual scavenging is totally eliminated.

Judge Bhat delivered the verdict, stating that in the event that the cleaner develops additional infirmities, the authorities will be required to pay up to Rs 30 lakh.

The bench issued other directives that were not read aloud, directing government entities to work together to prevent future occurrences of this kind and allowing High Courts to continue overseeing instances involving sewage deaths.