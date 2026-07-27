'Government wants to shield those involved': Gaurav Gogoi attacks exam reform Bill

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on July 27 questioned the effectiveness of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, arguing that legal changes alone would not curb examination-related corruption unless those responsible were held accountable.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Bill's introduction in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi said recent developments had exposed shortcomings in investigations into examination-related offences. Referring to a recent court acquittal, he claimed the outcome reflected weaknesses in the probe and raised concerns over the government's commitment to tackling corruption in the system.

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of prioritising an ideological agenda over meaningful reforms in the education sector. He alleged that the government had failed to take concrete steps to improve the system and had not clarified the alleged police action against students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest.

His remarks came as the Centre prepared to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aimed at strengthening legal provisions against paper leaks and examination malpractice following the nationwide controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The comments also coincided with a meeting of Opposition floor leaders at Parliament House, chaired by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, to finalise their strategy for the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Among those present were Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, JMM MP Mahua Manjhi, Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar, and senior Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh.

Ahead of the day's proceedings, Opposition MPs also planned a protest at Makar Dwar over the alleged police action against students during the July 20 march.

The Opposition has been pressing for a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak controversy and has sought accountability over the alleged use of force against student protesters, making the issue a key point of contention during the second week of the Monsoon Session.