Government withdraws mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app on smartphones

In a significant move towards offering greater flexibility to both smartphone users and manufacturers, the Government of India has withdrawn the mandate requiring the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi mobile application on all newly manufactured devices.

The initiative, introduced to strengthen citizens’ cyber security and prevent digital fraud, initially required mobile manufacturers to include the app by default on smartphones. The Ministry of Communications reiterated that Sanchar Saathi is a secure platform developed to safeguard users from cyber threats, including tracking unauthorized mobile connections and aiding in blacklisted device identification.

However, acknowledging the app’s growing popularity and widespread voluntary adoption, the government has now decided that pre-installation will no longer be compulsory. The Ministry stated that the goal of empowering citizens with robust digital security tools continues, but the approach will now focus on consumer choice rather than enforcement.

Officials emphasized that while pre-installation is no longer mandatory, the government will continue to promote the app to ensure users remain protected in an increasingly digital ecosystem.