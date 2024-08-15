West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose delivered a scathing critique of the state government on Thursday after visiting the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on August 9. His visit followed vandalism at the hospital by unidentified miscreants during the early hours, which intensified protests by the medical community.

Speaking to agitating junior doctors at the hospital, Governor Bose expressed his solidarity, stating, "I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice." He emphasized that the incident was a "shame for Bengal, India, and humanity" and accused a section of the police of being politicized and criminalized. “The first responsibility lies with the government. We want security so that when you go to work at night, you are safe,” he added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is now handling the case, visited the victim’s residence in North 24 Parganas to record statements from her parents. Meanwhile, nursing staff at the hospital continued their protest, gheraoing the principal and demanding accountability and enhanced security measures.

Late Wednesday night, a mob of around 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, stormed the hospital premises, vandalized property, and clashed with police, who were forced to use teargas to disperse the crowd.