Actor Govinda joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on March 28.

He is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls from North-West seat.

Earlier in the 2004 Lok Sabha election, Govinda contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha on Congress ticket and had defeated the senior BJP leader Ram Naik. Therefore, this is his second comeback in politics.

Govinda parted ways with the Congress party and politics, while deciding not to contest elections in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.