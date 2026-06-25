Govt restores commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels after West Asia disruptions

The Government of India has decided to restore commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supplies to pre-crisis levels, rolling back temporary restrictions that were imposed during supply disruptions caused by the recent West Asia crisis.

In a communication issued by Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal to all State and Union Territory Chief Secretaries, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced the withdrawal of all sectoral restrictions on the supply of Non-Domestic Packed LPG. The move is aimed at normalising commercial LPG availability after the supply situation improved.

According to the ministry, commercial-packed LPG supplies, which had been curtailed to ensure uninterrupted availability of cooking gas for domestic consumers during the crisis period, will now be restored to pre-crisis levels.

The ministry has also relaxed restrictions on bulk LPG supplies, allowing restoration of supplies up to 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels.

The letter stated that commercial and industrial consumer data will continue to be captured and maintained by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). A unified database may also be developed across the three public sector OMCs to streamline monitoring and supply management.

At the same time, the Centre has reiterated its push towards Piped Natural Gas (PNG) adoption. Commercial and bulk consumers who have already shifted to PNG have been advised to continue using the cleaner fuel.

The ministry further directed that LPG consumers who have access to PNG networks, or are in the process of obtaining connectivity, should be permanently transitioned to PNG wherever feasible.

The ministry said OMCs and City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities will work together to ensure the continued migration of eligible consumers to PNG. A reporting mechanism will also be put in place for regular submission of progress reports to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The decision is expected to provide relief to hotels, restaurants, industrial units and other commercial establishments that had faced supply constraints during the period of heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia.