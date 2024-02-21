Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted the significance of the strategic partnership between India and Greece, emphasizing the exploration of further economic engagement during his two-day visit to India, marking the first visit by a head of state of Greece in 15 years.

Mitsotakis, accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, expressed the importance of their strategic partnership, stating, "For Greece, the strategic partnership between our two countries is of particular importance, and we will have the opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics, including on strategic partnership and fostering our economic engagement."

The visit holds added significance as it aims to elevate and expand the overall ties between the two nations, with a focus on economic collaboration. The Greek Prime Minister's discussions with Indian counterparts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, are anticipated to cover a range of topics aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership.

The morning began with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar calling on the Greek Prime Minister, expressing his delight and valuing Mitsotakis's commitment to enhancing India-Greece ties. The visit commenced with a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The bilateral relations between India and Greece were elevated to a 'strategic partnership' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Greece in August last year. PM Mitsotakis is set to play a key role as the chief guest and keynote speaker at the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital, further indicating the depth and significance of his visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs anticipates that Prime Minister Mitsotakis' visit will contribute to the strengthening and deepening of the strategic partnership between India and Greece, reflecting the positive trajectory of diplomatic relations between the two nations.