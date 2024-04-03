Guards at Tihar Jail are on high alert following intelligence inputs suggesting that certain inmates may attempt to harm Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the sake of gaining notoriety. Kejriwal is currently held in Jail No. 2 which has a history marked by violence.

In a recent incident in Jail No. 2, inmate Srikan Ramaswami was murdered amidst a gang conflict linked to a 2015 murder case. The court subsequently transferred the investigation of the murder to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Prison authorities reported that the assailants used cricket bats to attack Ramaswami, leading to his death.

Additionally, the Tihar administration recently seized 33 mobile phones during surprise checks within the jail premises highlighting concerns regarding security and contraband within the facility.

Despite being incarcerated, Kejriwal continues to maintain his routine. He was permitted to communicate with his wife, Sunita, via video conference and met with his lawyer in person on Tuesday. However, officials noted that Kejriwal appeared "slightly uncomfortable" during nights in the barracks.

Kejriwal's daily routine in jail includes practicing yoga early in the morning, consuming home-cooked food prescribed by the court, and engaging in activities such as reading. He is currently remanded to judicial custody until April 15 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged excise policy scam.