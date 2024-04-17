Ten people lost their lives and another one is reported to be in critical condition after a car rammed a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on April 17.

The incident took place when a car veered off behind a trailer truck while on its way to Ahmedabad to Vadodara. The police stated that all the 10 occupants of the car were killed in the accident.

Upon receiving news of the accident, two ambulances rushed to the spot and moved the bodies to hospital.

While eight passengers died on spot, two of them succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital.

A massive traffic congestion ensued on the expressway following the incident.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the reason of the accident.