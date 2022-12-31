At least nine people lost their lives while several were injured in a collision between a bus and a car on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in Navsari in Gujarat on December 31.

VN Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police informed that a bus and an SUV were involved in a collision on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route.

''Nine people have perished in all, while numerous others have been hurt. The incident happened at 4:00 am on December 31,'' he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved families:

“The road accident in Gujarat's Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration is giving immediate treatment to the injured, praying for their speedy recovery,” Shah tweeted.

The injured people were admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.