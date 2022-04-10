Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah inaugurated a border viewing point at Nadabet in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, on the lines of Wagha-Atari Border in Punjab today.

“Under the Seema Darshan Project, Nadabet, located on the India-Pakistan border, is being developed as a tourist attraction destination at a cost of ₹125 crore by the state tourism department,” Alok Pandey, managing director of Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd told Hindustan Times.

Home Minister Amit Shah was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and tourism Minister Purnesh Modi on the occasion.

The project was launched with the goal of giving the citizens of the nation an opportunity to witness directly the style of Border Security Force (BSF) members who are constantly protecting their motherland, as well as their living conditions, tasks, and patriotism, according to Pandey.

One of the key attractions of the place will be the daily parade by BSF soldiers, he added.

The Nadabet Seema Darshan Project is projected as the first state-of-the-art BSF project in the country. Tourists will be able to see various weapons of Indian Army and BSF such as T-55 tanks, artillery guns, torpedoes, wing drop tanks and MiG-27 aircraft.

A 30-feet high T-Junction Pillar, adorned by murals depicting the border protectors in action, is the centerpiece of the Seema Darshan Complex that has been set up.

Another monument called ‘Ajay Prahari’ has been erected in memory of the heroic soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation. The Indian national flag has been hoisted at a height of 40 feet.