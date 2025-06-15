The state of Gujarat has announced a one-day period of state mourning for tomorrow, June 16, to honour former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who tragically perished in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12.



The skies above Ahmedabad were shrouded in smoke on Thursday afternoon as Air India flight AI-189, a Boeing 787 en route to London's Gatwick Airport, crashed into the mess hall of the BJ Medical College Hostel shortly after takeoff.



The ill-fated flight was carrying 242 individuals, including Vijay Rupani. The former Chief Minister was confirmed among the fatalities of the devastating incident. In a remarkable turn of events, only one passenger, identified as being seated in seat 11A, miraculously survived the crash. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.