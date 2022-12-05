The second and final phase of polling for Gujarat elections is underway in 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts of the state. According to Election Commission 19.17% voter turnout have been recorded till 11 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have cast their votes in Ahmedabad. Besides, voting is also being held in by-elections to six assembly seats in five states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi after casting his vote said that his home state's people listen to everybody, but it is their nature to accept what is true.

He also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a "spectacular manner" and raising the prestige of India's democracy in the whole world.

The 93 Assembly segments that are going to polls are spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts, and the polling will continue till 5 PM. In the second phase of elections, 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all the 93 seats, the Congress is fighting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats. Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44.