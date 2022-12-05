An average 34.74 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm on Monday in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections covering 93 seats across 14 districts of north and central regions, the Election Commission said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Sukhram Rathva were among those who cast votes.

PM Modi after casting his vote said that his home state's people listen to everybody, but it is their nature to accept what is true.

He also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a "spectacular manner" and raising the prestige of India's democracy in the whole world.

Voting began at 8 am across 14,975 polling stations. The electoral fate of CM Bhupendra Patel and 832 other candidates including 285 independents will be decided in the second phase.