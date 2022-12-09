Following BJP's unprecedented landslide victory in Gujarat assembly elections, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is all set to become the Chief Minister for the second time.

Patel has years of experience behind him, rising through the BJP ranks from municipal politics to being the chief minister.

According to reports, Patel , who resigned as a Chief Minister after BJP's landslide victory in Gujarat will again be entrusted the role of the Chief Minister again.

On December 8, BJP Gujarat state chief C R Paatil had reiterated that Patel would keep the top post in the state and his swearing-in ceremony would be held on Monday.

The BJP registered a historic victory in Gujarat by scoring a record 156 seats in the 182-member assembly.

In 2017, the BJP won 99 of the 182 Gujarat assembly and the Congress and allies won 78 seats.

In 2012, however, the BJP drove Congress to the margins by scoring an unprecedented victory with 150-plus seats. While Modi was definitely BJP's talisman in Gujarat elections, with Shah by his side, the role of Patel too should not be underestimated, who helped deliver Gujarat results as the BJP high command's trusted satrap.

, As per sources Bhupendra Patel will be nomited for the chief ministerial role on December 10 and will be sworn in as Chief Minister again on December 12.