Gujarat BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela resigns as state general secretary
Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pradipsinh Vaghela has resigned from the post of general secretary.
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Gujarat BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela to resign as state general secretary
Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pradipsinh Vaghela has resigned from the post of general secretary.
As per reports, Vaghela confirmed that he has submitted the resignation but stressed that “everything will be sorted out” in the next few days.
Pradipsinh Vaghela was appointed as the general secretary of the state BJP on August 10, 2016.
This is a developing story.
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