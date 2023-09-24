A bridge in the Vastadi area of Surendranagar district in Gujarat collapsed on September 24 leading to a devastating outcome. Multiple vehicles, including dumpers and motorcycles, plummeted into the river below.

Initial reports suggest that around 10 individuals were swept away by the sudden collapse of the bridge. However, four individuals have been successfully rescued. At present, rescue teams are working to locate and save the remaining six individuals who are still missing.

Those who were rescued from the accident scene were transported to nearby medical facilities for necessary medical attention.

According to KC Sampath, the District Collector, the bridge was a 40-year-old structure that connected the National Highway to Chura. In an effort to ensure public safety, authorities had previously restricted the use of the bridge for heavy vehicles.

Initial findings indicate that the bridge's collapse occurred when a dumper attempted to traverse it, leading to the devastating incident.

The responsibility for the bridge has already been transferred to the Roads and Buildings Department, which has also received approval to commence the construction of a new and safe structure, as confirmed by the District Collector.