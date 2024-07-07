At least seven bodies have been recovered from the debris of a five-storey building that collapsed in Surat, Gujarat, with fears lingering for several more trapped individuals. The incident occurred on Saturday leading to a frantic rescue effort involving teams from the SDRF and NDRF.

Chief Fire Officer of Surat, Basant Pareek, confirmed the grim toll, stating, "The search operation continued throughout the night. Seven dead bodies have been recovered." Rescue operations remain ongoing as authorities work tirelessly to locate any survivors.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, overseeing the operation, reported, "When rescue work started, we heard voices of those who were trapped inside. We rescued a woman alive from the rubble and sent her to the hospital. We suspect that nearly five people are still trapped inside." Gehlot added that the building, constructed between 2016-17, housed several families primarily employed in nearby factories.