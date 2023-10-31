A bus carrying 50 State Reserve Police (SRP) personnel met with a devastating accident in Halol, a hilly region in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, on October 30.

The accident led to injuries for almost all passengers, with nine personnel suffering severe injuries. The incident was reportedly caused due to brake failure, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to overturn. The SRP personnel were returning to Dahod after a three-day firing training session at Pavagadh's foothills.

Police inspector RA Jadeja stated that 38 of the personnel were injured and taken to a referral hospital at Halol. Post primary treatment, 29 were discharged, while nine with serious injuries were referred to a government hospital at Vadodara for further treatment.

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