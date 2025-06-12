Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the victims of the fatal Air India flight crash that occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12.

The news of his death was confirmed by Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil.

Rupani, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a respected figure in Gujarat politics, was traveling aboard Air India Flight AI171 bound for London when the Boeing 787 aircraft crashed minutes after takeoff. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a full investigation into the incident.

Rupani served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021 and was known for his administrative acumen and grassroots connect. His untimely demise has left a void in the state's political leadership, with leaders from across party lines expressing deep condolences.

The remains are yet to be identified formally, and a high-level committee has been constituted to coordinate with the families of the deceased. More details are awaited as rescue operations continue at the crash site.