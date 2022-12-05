The political stage is set for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections as voters have already made a beeline for voting on December 5. In the second phase of the Gujarat elections, 833 candidates from 61 parties will compete for the votes of over 2.51 crore voters. The polls opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.

Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Chhota Udaipur are among the 93 poll-bound seats in the second phase.

The Election Commission has set up 26,409 polling stations, and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used. Approximately 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers have been deployed in 14 districts to facilitate the polls.

Also read : Gujarat Polls: First phase voting for 89 seats underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday, December 4 evening to vote in the second and final phase of the Gujarat elections underway. The Prime minister voted at a polling station set up at a high school in Ahmedabad's Ranip locality.

Union Home Minister and BJP MP Amit Shah will vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in the Naranpura neighbourhood.

The first phase of voting for 89 constituencies in Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat was held on December 1, with a voter turnout of 63.31 per cent. On December 8, all 182 constituencies in Gujarat will have their votes counted.