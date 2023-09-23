A fire broke out in the generator coach and an adjoining passenger car of the Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express train shortly after it left Valsad railway station in Gujarat on Saturday afternoon.

The train was brought to a halt and all the passengers deboarded with no one reported injured, they said.

"A fire broke out in Tiruchchirappalli-Sri Ganganagar Humsafar Express around 2 pm soon after it left Valsad station towards Surat," said a railway official.