The Gujarat High Court on July 7 rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay his conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case. The case stemmed from Gandhi's remark, "All thieves have Modi surname," made during an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar constituency in 2019. The court stated that no injustice would be caused if the conviction is not stayed, considering the pending criminal cases against Gandhi and the relevance of his remark.

Justice Hemant Prachchhak, a single-judge bench, dismissed Gandhi's plea for a stay on his conviction. The court noted that there are several criminal cases pending against Gandhi, including one filed by the grandson of Veer Savarkar, and the conviction does not lead to any injustice. The court held that the conviction is just and proper, stating that there is no need to interfere with the order.

Earlier, a sessions court in Surat had rejected Gandhi's plea seeking suspension of his conviction. The court ruled that Gandhi's disqualification would not result in irreparable or irreversible loss and denied him interim relief. The Magistrate court in Surat had convicted Gandhi on March 23 for his remark linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi with fugitives like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. Purnesh Modi, a former BJP MLA, filed a complaint claiming that Gandhi humiliated and defamed individuals with the Modi surname. The Magistrate court accepted Modi's contention, leading to Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the defamation case has resulted in his disqualification from Lok Sabha. The court's decision to deny a stay on the conviction further reinforces his disqualification as a Member of Parliament.