The Gujarat High Court is set to deliver its verdict on July 7 on the review petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case pertaining to his "Modi surname" remark. This highly anticipated decision follows the court's previous denial of interim protection to Rahul Gandhi, with the plea under consideration. The outcome of the review petition will determine whether Rahul Gandhi's conviction stands or is reversed, potentially impacting his disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

If the court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction, his disqualification could be overturned, allowing him to resume his parliamentary duties. However, if the suspension remains in place, Rahul Gandhi will have the option to appeal the decision before a higher bench of the Gujarat High Court. Presently, Rahul Gandhi remains suspended for a combined duration of two years plus six years as a Member of Parliament.

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi stems from a comment he made during a rally in Kolar, Karnataka, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Allegedly, Rahul Gandhi questioned, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" This statement led to a criminal defamation case being filed against him by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. Subsequently, on March 23, Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma convicted Rahul Gandhi in the case, sentencing him to two years of imprisonment.

Following his conviction, Rahul Gandhi's lawyer, Kirit Panwala, applied for an appeal against the judgment in the Surat Additional Session Court of Justice RP Mogera. While granted bail by the court, Rahul Gandhi sought a review of the case, leading to the current proceedings in the Gujarat High Court.