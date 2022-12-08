The counting of votes has begun for Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Elaborate and foolproof arrangements have been made at all the counting centres.

Election Commission said, the results will be updated periodically on the Commission's website to display the current round-wise trends and results of each constituency.

In Gujarat, 37 counting centres have been set up covering 182 seats. More than 800 personnel have been deployed for the counting which includes 182 observers.

Fate of 1 thousand 621 candidates including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his cabinet colleagues such as Harsh Sanghavi and Jitu Bhai Vaghani, Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani, Alpesh Thakor, Alpesh Kathiria and Gopal Italia will be decided today.

There is a tough fight between BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party on many seats including Dwaraka, Porbanadar, Khmabalia, Tharad, Dariyapur, Varachha, Katargam, Dhoraji and Amreli where senior leaders from all the three parties are in the fray. All eyes are on the performance of Aam Aadmi Party which is trying to make inroads in the state as the third alternative.

In Himachal Pradesh, 68 counting halls have been set up at 59 places. Mobile phone, iPad, laptop, and other recording devices have been banned at the counting centres.