BJP national president J P Nadda, educationist Govind Dholakia, doctor Jashvantsinh Parmar from Godhra, and Mayank Nayak, the head of the state BJP OBC Morcha, were nominated by the BJP as candidates for the Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat, due on February 27.

The four are expected to file their nominations today. Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala, whose Rajya Sabha terms are ending, were not renominated by the BJP, sparking speculation that they may be given Lok Sabha seats in the general elections.

The BJP is set to gain two Rajya Sabha seats from the Congress, thanks to its majority in the Gujarat assembly. The terms of four MPs, including Mandaviya, Rupala, Amee Yajnik and Naran Rathwa, are ending. Parmar described his nomination as a 'pleasant surprise' and vowed to raise public issues in the Rajya Sabha.

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