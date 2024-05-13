The daughter of a paanipuri seller from Vadodara, Gujarat has achieved an impressive 99.72 per cent in the Gujarat Board Class 10 results, 2024.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results on May 11, 2024.

Poonam Kushwaha, the daughter of Prakash Kushwaha helped her father in his bisiness and her mother in household chores for many years, apart from focusing on her studies. Poonam’s father has been selling paanipuri in Vadodara for the last 25 years to support his family.

Despite facing financial constraints and the burden of extra chores, Poonam would ferry her father's paanipuri cart in several localities. However, her dedicated towards studies did not waver.

Albeit the difficult circumstances, Poonam secured a top score in the GSEB SSC results 2024. Poonam aims to become a doctor.

Poonam's remarkable success serves as an inspiration to many, highlighting the power of perseverance and dedication in overcoming challenges and reaching new heights in education.