The violent cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal districts on Thursday evening, June 15, injuring at least 22 people and uprooting electric poles and trees, according to officials.

In addition, 23 animals were killed, while torrential rains and strong winds pulled down over 524 trees and electric poles across Gujarat, cutting off power to over 940 villages.

As the storm made landfall, strong gusts of more than 120 kmph and heavy rains slammed the state's Saurashtra and Kutch beaches.

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Several relief and rescue teams have been activated, according to officials, while tens of thousands of people have been evacuated to safe regions throughout Gujarat.

"The storm has injured approximately 22 people." So yet, there has been no report of a fatality. "23 animals have been killed, 524 trees have fallen, and electric poles have also fallen in some places, resulting in no electricity in 940 villages," said Alok Singh, Gujarat's Relief Commissioner.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall will last a few hours as the storm's eye (about 50 km in diameter) crosses into the country.