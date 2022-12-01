The people of Gujarat voted for the first phase of the general elections today, 1st December 2022, after intense campaigning by all political parties. Voting started at 8am and ended at 5pm, according to the Indian Election Commission.

The first phase of the ongoing Gujarat elections recorded a voter turnout of 56.88 per cent by 5pm. A total of 788 candidates of whom 718 were men and 70 were women are fighting for the elections.

The ruling BJP has shown confidence in retaining its 27-year rule in the state, but Congress is desperately trying to secure a second position in the state. While Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is seeking to chart out yet another winning streak by trying to cash in on ‘anti-incumbency’.

Fierce battles are expected for each seat, with the BJP aiming to maintain power and the AAP aiming to make inroads into other states.

Over 2 crore voters will decide the fate of political parties today, with 89 constituencies in 19 districts across Kutch, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat going to the polls.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters will cast ballots by 5 p.m. today to decide the fate of 788 candidates in the first phase.

There are 1,24,33,362 male electors, 1,15,42,811 female electors, and 497 third-gender electors out of the total number of electors. Over 4 lakh voters with disabilities are eligible to vote.

Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizens (80 and up) and nearly 10,000 voters (100 and up) are eligible to vote.

Also read : Gujarat Election Phase 1: Voting underway for 89 seats, 34.48 per cent voters turnout recorded till 1 PM