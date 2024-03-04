Five people, including a toddler, were killed when their car rammed a container truck parked on the side of a highway near Gujarat's Vadodara, police said on Monday (March 4).

The accident occurred late on Sunday when two men, their wives and two children, all belonging to the same family, were on their way back in the car from Karjan taluka in Vadodara district, a police official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Police said the two couples and a one-year-old child died on the spot, while the other three-year-old child suffered injuries, the official said.

Police and a fire rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from the mangled car, the official further said.