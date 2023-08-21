A Gujarati rape victim has been given permission by the Supreme Court to terminate her pregnancy on August 21. The court noted that pregnancy is a source of joy for a couple and society in Indian society within the institution of marriage. However, outside marriage, it has effects on the mental health of a woman when it is unwanted.

According to reports on August 19, the Supreme Court expressed anguish at the manner in which the Gujarat High Court had dealt with a rape survivor’s plea for termination of her 26-week pregnancy.

Reports also claimed that the High Court listed the case for hearing more than a week after receiving the medical report on August 10 according to a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, who met in a special session on Saturday(August 19).

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.