In a momentous occasion celebrating culture and unity, the vibrant tradition of Garba has been honored with a place on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. The Certificate of Inscription was presented in a ceremony held in Paris, marking a significant milestone for the beloved Indian dance form.

The recognition underscores Garba's enduring significance as a celebration of life, culture, and devotion, resonating with communities worldwide. Garba, characterized by its rhythmic movements and spirited music, has long been cherished as a symbol of joy and togetherness.

The recent presentation ceremony in Paris was met with enthusiasm and pride, with representatives from the Indian community and cultural enthusiasts coming together to commemorate this achievement. The event served as a poignant reminder of the universal appeal of Garba, transcending borders to unite people in celebration.

Coinciding with the UNESCO inscription, a memorable Garba Night was held in Paris, further amplifying the spirit of festivity and camaraderie. The event drew a large gathering from the Indian community, showcasing the enduring popularity and cultural significance of Garba on a global scale.

Speaking at the ceremony, organizers expressed their delight at Garba's growing recognition and emphasized its role in fostering cultural exchange and understanding. They hailed the UNESCO listing as a testament to Garba's enduring legacy and its ability to bring people together in celebration of shared heritage.

As Garba's global popularity continues to soar, the UNESCO recognition serves as a poignant acknowledgment of its cultural significance and enduring appeal. The event in Paris stands as a testament to the universal resonance of Garba, transcending boundaries to unite communities in a joyous celebration of life and culture.