Gujarat's Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum in Bhuj has been listed as one of the seven most beautiful museums in the world by the prestigious Prix Versailles Award for Architecture and Design, presented annually by UNESCO.

Smritivan, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022, is the first museum in India to receive global acclaim for its adherence to local culture and environmental conservation. The recognition has drawn widespread praise, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulating the entire team behind the museum's construction and management.

Built as a tribute to the victims of the devastating 2001 Kachchh earthquake, Smritivan embodies the region's resilience and transformation. Spanning 470 acres on Bhujio Hill, the museum features the world's largest Miyawaki forest with 500,000 trees, 50 check dams with plaques bearing the names of 12,932 earthquake victims, and a dedicated 11,500 sq m museum providing insights into earthquakes and a simulation of the 2001 tragedy.

The museum's other highlights include Sun Point, an 8 km pathway, a 1 MW solar power plant, parking for 3,000 visitors, a restored 300-year-old fort, and extensive tree plantations.

PM Modi, who envisioned Smritivan during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, hailed the achievement, calling the museum "a tribute to those we lost in the tragic Earthquake of 2001" and "a reminder of human resilience and courage."

The list of the world's most beautiful museums for 2024 also includes institutions from China, Egypt, Japan, the Netherlands, Oman, and Poland.

Gujarat's cultural and heritage destinations have garnered global recognition under PM Modi's leadership, with initiatives like the Statue of Unity, the inclusion of Garba on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, and Dhordo village's recognition as the 'Best Tourism Village' by the UNWTO.